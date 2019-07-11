NBA notebook: Leonard, George officially join Clipper

The Los Angeles Clippers signed free agent forward Kawhi Leonard to a three-year, $103 million maximum contract and officially completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George.

FILE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors basketball player Kawhi Leonard hold his MVP trophy during the Raptors victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced the moves Tuesday but did not disclose terms of the deal, which have been reported by multiple outlets. It was originally reported that Leonard would receive a four-year, $142 million maximum contract.

Leonard’s deal is actually for two years guaranteed with a third-year player option, according to multiple reports. That would allow Leonard, a 28-year-old Southern California native, to opt out and become a free agent again in 2021, when he will have 10 accrued seasons and be eligible for the largest possible extension.

George, who the Clippers traded for to pair with Leonard, also has two years guaranteed and a player option remaining on his deal.

—Kevin Durant’s four-year, $164 million contact with the Brooklyn Nets includes a player option for the final year, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that the Nets’ other big free agent acquisition, point guard Kyrie Irving, also has a final-year player option on his four-year deal worth $142 million.

Durant can opt out of his deal after the 2021-22 season, which could give the Nets just two healthy seasons from the 10-time All-Star. He is expected to miss the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

—The Golden State Warriors officially released point guard Shaun Livingston after he spent five years with the team.

“We thank Shaun for his immense contributions, wish him well in his next chapter and look forward to honoring him at some point in the future,” Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a statement.

Livingston, 33, considered retirement earlier in the offseason but now intends to play a 16th NBA season.

—Veteran big man Mike Muscala kept his commitment to the Oklahoma City Thunder, signing his new contract with the team. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Muscala had been given the option of backing out of his agreement after the Thunder agreed to trade George to the Clippers. Alec Burks, who had also agreed to terms with the Thunder, was given the same option and decided to sign with the Warriors instead.

Muscala, 28, has averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game over 307 games. He split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds.

—The Boston Celtics waived forward Guerschon Yabusele.

Boston selected Yabusele, a native of France, with the No. 16 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played the next season overseas before coming over to play for the Celtics, but he has failed to make an impact.

In two seasons in Boston, Yabusele played in 74 games (five starts), averaging 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.6 minutes per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 32.3 percent (21 of 65) from beyond the arc.

—Field Level Media