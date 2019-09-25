NBA notebook: Nets GM expects Durant to miss 2019-20

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed Tuesday that forward Kevin Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn right Achilles sustained in June.

FILE PHOTO: May 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“His rehab is going very well,” Marks told reporters. “With Kevin, I think what we’re going to say is, the expectations are that he’ll be out for the year.”

Marks did leave the door cracked for that plan to change depending on how Durant feels about his own progress.

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets in July, after his former team, the Golden State Warriors, lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors in six games. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the Finals.

—The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 for public comments about an extension offer for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league announced.

The fine pertains to recent comments from Bucks general manager Jon Horst regarding a supermax extension for Antetokounmpo, which the team cannot offer until next summer.

Asked about Antetokounmpo’s contract situation on Sept. 12 at a town hall event, Horst replied, “The answer right now is we can’t talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he’ll be offered a supermax extension.”

—Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma could miss the start of training camp due to a left foot injury, the New York Times’ Marc Stein reported.

Kuzma, 24, was forced to withdraw from Team USA consideration this summer with what was described as an ankle injury.

The Lakers open practice on Saturday amid optimism for an improved season after acquiring All-NBA Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason to pair with LeBron James.

—The Warriors signed free agent forward Marquese Chriss to a one-year deal, according to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Subsequent reports added that the deal is not guaranteed.

Chriss, picked eighth overall in the 2016 draft by the Phoenix Suns, split the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 43 games. Overall, Chriss, 22, has averaged in 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 197 games through three seasons.

