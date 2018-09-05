NBA notebook: Pacers extend coach McMillan

The Indiana Pacers announced the signing of head coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year extension on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but reports of the extension being finalized in early August said his new contract will run through the 2020-21 season.

McMillan, 54, was entering the final guaranteed year of his deal. He helped the Pacers to a 48-34 record and their second consecutive postseason appearance last season, despite the trading away of five-time All-Star Paul George. Indiana lost in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

McMillan is 90-74 in two years at the helm of the Pacers after spending three years as an assistant for Indiana.

—Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon has been placed in a walking boot after injuring his left ankle during a workout last week, the team announced.

An X-ray and MRI exam revealed an avulsion fracture for Dedmon, who sustained the injury Aug. 27. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Dedmon, 29, averaged career highs of 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds in 62 games (46 starts) for the Hawks last season.

—The Portland Trail Blazers announced the signing of center Chinanu Onuaku, guard Gary Payton II and forward Cameron Oliver to training camp deals.

Of the trio, only Onuaku was drafted, going No. 37 overall to the Houston Rockets in 2016.

Onuaku, 21, has averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in six NBA appearances (one start) over the last two seasons. He spent the majority of last season in the G League, where he averaged 10.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in 40 games (39 starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

—Field Level Media