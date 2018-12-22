NBA notebook: Pelicans' Davis focused on legacy

He’s still more than a year away from free agency, but questions are swirling around the future of Anthony Davis.

Dec 16, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade their 25-year-old superstar? Will he re-sign with the Pelicans since they can offer him the most money at $239 million? Or are the Los Angeles Lakers concentrating on clearing cap space for him?

“I’d take legacy over money,” Davis said to Yahoo Sports. “I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD’s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don’t get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time.”

If Davis indicates after this season that he doesn’t plan to re-sign with the Pelicans, the team could explore trading him to get something in return. If he’s traded, he could sign a five-year, $190 million contract extension. As a free agent, his contract in 2020 would cap at four years for $139 million, according to NBC Sports.

—Following their third straight loss, the Boston Celtics met behind closed doors for more than 30 minutes to clear the air.

“Just a team trying to get on the same page, get everything together,” third-year guard Jaylen Brown told reporters. “Trying to do something special. Trying to make sure we’re clicking on the same cylinders.”

Boston’s 120-107 setback against Milwaukee on Friday at TD Garden followed losses to Phoenix and Detroit. Before that, the Celtics had reeled off eight consecutive victories from Nov. 26 to Dec. 14.

—Toronto will continue its cautious approach with star Kawhi Leonard and he will not play at Philadelphia, Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed.

Leonard, who matched his season high with 37 points in Friday’s 126-110 win against Cleveland, played in only nine games last season with a quadriceps injury and has yet to compete on back-to-back nights this season.

Leonard, acquired in a trade with San Antonio in July, has started 26 games this season and is averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

—Field Level Media