NBA notebook: Popovich in talks about returning

Gregg Popovich, the longest-tenured coach in the big four pro sports in the United States, hinted Monday he is in negotiations to return to the San Antonio Spurs for a 24th season.

Apr 27, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks to the media following the loss to the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve never talked about my contract in all these years. I’ve never had an agent. I’ve never talked about the contract,” Popovich said seriously before ending the discussion of his contract with a joke. “My contract is basically my business, but I’ll break the rule this time. I’m currently in negotiations, and I could very well end up with the Portofino Flyers or the Positano Pirates. I think it’s one-third Positano, one-third Portofino and one-third San Antonio.”

Popovich’s contract expired Saturday after the Spurs’ 90-86 Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. But in speaking with reporters Monday, the 70-year-old sounded like a coach very much looking ahead to next season. The Spurs have won five NBA titles during his tenure.

—Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti said that Billy Donovan will return for a fifth season as coach of the Thunder in 2019-20.

“We anticipate Billy being back,” Presti said during a press conference. “I wouldn’t expect anything to change. There’s nobody that works harder than him.”

The Thunder have compiled a 199-129 (.607) record in the regular season under Donovan, but they are just 4-12 in the past three postseasons. A 4-1 series loss to the Portland Trail Blazers this year marked Oklahoma City’s third straight first-round exit since Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors in free agency in 2016.

—Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul was fined $35,000 for “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official” Sunday, according to Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, but Paul will not be suspended.

Paul received his second technical foul and an automatic ejection when he argued with an official about a non-call with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 104-100 loss to the Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

Paul’s outburst came after James Harden appeared to be fouled by Draymond Green while attempting a 3-pointer. After a scramble for the ball ended up in a ruling of possession for the Warriors, Paul argued and made contact with an official.

—The NBA’s Last Two Minute report detailed three incorrect non-calls in the final 71 seconds of the Sunday game between the Warriors and Rockets — all going in favor of Golden State, which won 104-100.

The incorrect non-calls occurred with 1:10.6, 51.9 seconds and 5.2 seconds remaining.

However, the report said a non-call was correct when Harden missed the potential tying shot at the end because Green would not have made contact “if Harden hadn’t extended his legs.”

—Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid started Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal in Toronto on Monday despite dealing with a stomach flu.

The All-Star did not participate in the morning shootaround but was still in the lineup against the Raptors.

Embiid missed 13 of his 18 shots and scored 16 points Saturday in Philadelphia’s 108-95 loss in Game 1.

—Portland center Enes Kanter was listed as questionable for the Trail Blazers’ series opener in Denver on Monday night due to a shoulder injury.

Kanter, 26, separated his left shoulder in Game 5 of the first-round series against Oklahoma City last Tuesday.

He told reporters Monday that he hoped to be on the floor for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Nuggets. Kanter started all five games against the Thunder and averaged 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds.

—Three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen was hired as the basketball coach at Cornerstone Christian High School in San Antonio.

In an interview with television station KSAT, Bowen said he was excited about the opportunity and happy to have a chance to “teach them the fundamentals of the game.”

Bowen, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ championship teams in 2003, 2005 and 2007. An undrafted free agent from Cal State Fullerton, he entered the NBA in 1996 with Miami, and he also played for Boston and Philadelphia before landing in San Antonio, where he spent the final eight seasons of his career.

—Field Level Media