NBA notebook: Rapper Drake accused of trolling Bucks

Is rap star Drake getting into the heads of the Milwaukee Bucks, especially star player Giannis Antetokounmpo?

May 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake reacts from the sideline after a play by the Toronto Raptors against the Milwaukee Bucks during game four of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Milwaukee.

The recording artist and Toronto Raptors fan might take credit for having something to do with the Eastern Conference finals being tied at 2-2 after the Bucks dropped Games 3 and 4 in Toronto.

On Wednesday, a tweet from a senior executive for Octagon, the agency representing Antetokounmpo, called out Drake for his repeated trolling of the Bucks in general and specifically their superstar power forward.

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer,” wrote Georgios Dimitropoulos, Antetokounmpo’s former European agent before he was named senior director for Octagon Basketball Europe. “Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before ...”

—Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob intends to re-sign Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant when they become unrestricted free agents this summer, even though Durant’s agent said the superstar is undecided.

With the Warriors in the midst of a nine-day break before the NBA Finals as they await the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks series, Lacob answered questions about the futures of Thompson, 29, and Durant, 30, from The Athletic.

“The season is still ongoing,” Lacob responded. “We are not finished. I have no new ideas or data for you. We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them. But it is their choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right. Our goal is to keep our team together. We are pretty good.”

—Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard’s health is just fine, while point guard Kyle Lowry is fighting through significant pain, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters.

“He’s feeling good,” Nurse said of Leonard, who has shown an occasional limp during the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. “No concerns at this point. He’s good.”

Leonard had his workload managed during the regular season and did not play on back-to-back nights, but he has logged 38.2 minutes per game through 16 postseason games, averaging 31.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Lowry has been playing with an injured left (non-shooting) thumb since hurting it in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs, wearing an oversize, padded glove to aid the healing process.

—The Bucks’ Antetokounmpo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George — the three finalists for the 2018-19 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award — highlight the All-Defensive first team, announced by the league.

They were joined by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe.

Antetokounmpo, Gobert and George are repeat awardees; this is the first time on the All-Defensive team for Smart and Bledsoe.

