NBA notebook: Revised trade sends Ariza to Wizards, two to Suns

The Phoenix Suns traded Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards on Saturday morning for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers, according to multiple reports.

Dec 10, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Trevor Ariza (3) shoots the ball between LA Clippers center Boban Marjanovic (51) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

The deal capped a confusing series of events that unfolded Friday night when a proposed three-team trade fell apart over confusion about whether Dillon Brooks or MarShon Brooks would be included.

The trade, as proposed originally, would have sent Ariza from the Suns to the Wizards, Oubre from the Wizards to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Rivers from the Wizards to the Suns. The Grizzlies would have sent Wayne Selden to the Suns.

The Suns thought the Grizzlies would be sending them Dillon Brooks. Grizzlies officials thought it was MarShon Brooks they’d be trading. The mixup happened because the Suns and Grizzlies didn’t talk to each other. The Wizards were the conduit of information and the identity of the proper Brooks got lost along the way, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

—Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss at least two games with an injured left ankle, coach Jim Boylen said.

LaVine has a sprained deltoid ligament and will undergo further testing, Boylen confirmed prior to the Bulls’ game at the San Antonio Spurs. The Bulls finish a three-game road trip Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LaVine, who is averaging a team-high 23.8 points per game, suffered the injury in Thursday’s loss to the Orlando Magic in Mexico City.

—Sacramento Kings rookie forward Marvin Bagley III will miss at least 10 days after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee during Friday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings revealed after the contest that an MRI exam detected the injury. Bagley, who is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games off the bench, will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days.

Bagley was injured in the second quarter after taking a hard fall to the floor. He initially stayed in the game before soon motioning to the bench that he needed to be replaced.

—The NBA has fined Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner $15,000 for making an “inappropriate gesture” toward spectators during Friday night’s 113-101 win at Philadelphia.

The punishment was announced by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

The incident occurred with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center, with video showing Turner flipping his middle finger at a group of 76ers fans as he headed to the bench.

—Field Level Media