NBA notebook: Thunder reportedly send Anthony to Atlanta

The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for guard Dennis Schroder and forward Mike Muscala, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: 2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Final - Men's Gold Medal Game Serbia v USA - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/8/2016. Carmelo Anthony (USA) of the USA smiles while on the bench during the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Per several reports, Anthony will, as expected, be immediately bought out and waived by the Hawks, becoming a free agent. The Houston Rockets are widely reported to be the front-runners to acquire the 15-year veteran. Anthony reportedly met recently with the Rockets and Miami Heat in Las Vegas, with the Thunder’s permission.

According to multiple reports, the Thunder will now send Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for wings in Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson. Oklahoma City will keep Schroder and team him with Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Anthony, 34, and the Thunder have been working together over the past two weeks on a method to part ways in hopes of allowing Anthony to join a new team and save Oklahoma City around $100 million in salary and luxury-tax penalties.

The Hawks also waived shooting guard Jaylen Morris, reportedly after his agent requested his release upon learning Morris would not be on the opening-day roster.

—Restricted free agent guard Marcus Smart agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with the Boston Celtics, ending a contentious month between the two sides.

The Celtics announced Thursday afternoon the deal was official, a day after reports surfaced the two sides were in serious discussions.

Smart was reportedly frustrated by the lack of contact from the Celtics, who were reportedly involved in talks to acquire Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard before he was shipped to Toronto on Wednesday.

—Dirk Nowitzki, 40, is finalizing a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2018-19 season — his 21st with the club — according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Assuming he appears in at least one game in Dallas, Nowitzki will set the NBA record for consecutive seasons with one franchise, breaking a tie he currently shares with former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Yahoo Sports also reported the Mavs agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal with guard Yogi Ferrell and a four-year rookie contract with No. 56 overall pick Ray Spalding.

—The Denver Nuggets announced Thursday that first-round pick Michael Porter Jr. underwent a second surgery on his lumbar spine earlier this week, a day after NBA.com first reported the surgery had happened.

“There is no timetable for his return to basketball participation,” the team announced in a release.

The belief from Porter’s camp following the procedure is that it helped them further understand his herniated-discs issue, according to the NBA.com report. Porter, 20, missed all but three games of his freshman season at Missouri after injuring his back last November, which required him to have surgery on his L3 and L4 spinal discs.

—Nuggets guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $4.8 million deal with the team, Yahoo Sports reported.

According to the report, the first two seasons are guaranteed, converting the 2017 draft pick’s contract from a two-way deal to a standard contract. He fills the Nuggets’ 15th and final roster spot.

As a rookie, the No. 51 overall pick played in just three games and 25 total minutes. The club reportedly has been impressed with Morris’ effort at practice and play in both the G League and summer league.

—The Chicago Bulls announced they have re-signed guard Antonio Blakeney. Terms were not disclosed but multiple reports put the deal at two years and worth the league minimum.

After going undrafted last year, Blakeney signed a two-way deal with the Bulls after an impressive summer league showing. Along with winning G League Rookie of the Year honors last season, the 21-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 16.5 minutes in 19 games in the NBA.

—The Cleveland Cavaliers announced the official signing of forward Channing Frye to a reported one-year, $2.4 million deal.

The 6-foot-11 center started last season with Cleveland but was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 8 as part of a deal that sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavaliers.

In parts of 12 seasons, Frye has averaged 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He has started 439 of 854 career games with a half-dozen teams including the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Cavaliers and Lakers. He also won an NBA championship with the Cavs in 2016.

—Field Level Media