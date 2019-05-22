NBA notebook: Trail Blazers' Stotts rewarded with extension

The Portland Trail Blazers said Tuesday that they have signed coach Terry Stotts to a multi-year contract extension.

May 1, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Neil Olshey informed reporters of the extension when asked a question about Stotts during a press conference. The length of the extension wasn’t immediately known.

Stotts’ previous contract reportedly ran through the 2019-20 season. Stotts ranks second on Portland’s all-time regular-season wins list with 325, trailing only Hall of Famer Jack Ramsay (453 from 1976-86).

Stotts guided the Trail Blazers to a 53-29 record this season and playoff series wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. Portland’s season ended Monday in the Western Conference finals as Golden State finished off a four-game sweep with a 119-117 victory.

—Dallas Mavericks swingman Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young were unanimous selections to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first team.

Joining them on the first team were Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

It’s the first time since 1984-85 that the top five picks in the draft made the first team. That season, Hakeem Olajuwon, Sam Bowie, Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins and Charles Barkley were honored.

Making up the All-Rookie second team were Los Angeles Clippers guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, and Hawks guard Kevin Huerter.

—The Denver Nuggets expect to keep power forward Paul Millsap in 2019-20, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told reporters.

Millsap has a $30.15 million team option for 2019-20 as part of a three-year, $91.3 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2017, but it sounds like the sides could collaborate on a new deal for the 34-year-old.

Millsap, a 13-year veteran and four-time All-Star, averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 70 games (65 starts) last season, while serving as the key piece for a much-improved defense. He also shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range, the best single-season mark of his career (min. 25 attempts).

—The Portland Trail Blazers and All-Star guard Damian Lillard are expected to agree to a four-year, $191 million supermax contract extension, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported.

Lillard, 28, has two years and approximately $62 million left on the five-year, $120 million extension he signed in July 2015. Lillard averaged 25.8 points, a career-high 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 80 games this season. He broke his own Portland record by making 237 3-pointers.

The four-time All-Star would qualify for a supermax deal if he is voted to one of the three All-NBA teams. He made the first team in 2017-18, the second team in 2015-16 and the third in 2013-14.

—For a team with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans are still living in the past, so says vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

The franchise is not entirely rear-focused, but since a shocking stroke of luck left the Pelicans with the top pick in the June 20 draft and the inside track to Duke freshman Zion Williamson, Griffin has been locked in on selling six-time All-Star Anthony Davis on sticking around.

Davis requested a trade before the All-Star break and then told media he would consider all options if the Pelicans were willing to move him. Griffin’s goal is a reversal from Davis, convincing him the Pelicans are ready to build a winner with staying power around Davis and presumptive No. 1 pick Williamson.

“We’ll probably sit together in Los Angeles at some point around the draft workouts that take place there,” Griffin said on a team conference call. “And I think that’s the next step — really to look each other in the eye and talk about what’s important to us. And we’re very optimistic from previous conversations with Rich Paul, his agent, and with all of the people here that know Anthony and know what he’s about, we’re very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here.”

—Pausing to reflect on their historic fifth consecutive Finals appearance should be an easy task for the Warriors.

After Golden State put away the Portland Trail Blazers in a 4-0 sweep of the Western Conference finals on Monday, Golden State kicked off an extended idle period. With the Eastern Conference finals scheduled through May 27, Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be May 30 at either Milwaukee or Toronto. The Bucks entered Tuesday’s Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.

Playing down two starters, the Warriors are optimistic the R-and-R window will be plentiful enough for rest and relaxation for — and the returns of — forward Kevin Durant and center DeMarcus Cousins. Durant missed the past five games with a calf strain and could resume on-court activities at the end of the week. Cousins hasn’t played since the opening series of the playoffs because of a quadriceps injury.

Andre Iguodala did not play in Game 4, but is pegged to be back on the court any day and a “sure thing” for the Finals.

—Field Level Media