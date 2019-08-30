NBA notebook: Warrant reportedly out for Lakers' Cousins

Alabama police issued an arrest warrant for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Mobile municipal court lists a charge of third-degree harassing communications but provides no specific details about the alleged incident.

The warrant comes two days after TMZ released an audio recording, allegedly of Cousins threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend during an argument about their 7-year-old son.

The NBA and the Lakers both released statements on Tuesday saying that they were investigating the allegations.

—New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller’s 2019-20 season is in jeopardy after the veteran underwent surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Miller, 29, was operated on by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, the team announced. No timetable for his return was provided, but the typical rehabilitation ranges from six months to a year or longer.

One of just six returning players on the Pelicans’ roster, Miller signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal in July.

—The NBA suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

The league said that the 32-year-old Chandler tested positive for Ipamorelin, a growth-hormone-releasing peptide.

Chandler, who signed a one-year deal with the Nets in July for the $2.6 million veteran’s minimum, said he didn’t realize the substance was prohibited.

—Field Level Media