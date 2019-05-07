NBA notebook: Warriors’ Cousins plans playoff return

Injured Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t want to be counted out of the playoffs. If the Warriors can keep playing this postseason while eyeing another NBA title, so will he, despite having suffered a partially torn quadriceps muscle.

FILE PHOTO: April 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) receives a pass against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated on Monday following the Warriors’ shootaround ahead of Game 4 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. “I don’t know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I’m planning on doing. ... It’s definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it.”

Cousins, a six-time All-Star who has started taking part in light shooting drills, tore the quad muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15, but did not require surgery.

The Warriors announced then that Cousins would be sidelined indefinitely and would begin rehabilitation immediately, but he was not ruled out for the rest of the playoffs.

—Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was back in action for Monday’s Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Smart has been sidelined since suffering an oblique injury against the Orlando Magic on April 7. He missed the regular-season finale and all seven playoff games for the Celtics prior to Monday.

Boston coach Brad Stevens said Smart would play in short segments of four to five minutes.

—Golden State Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins became the third candidate interviewed for the Memphis Grizzlies’ head coaching position, according to ESPN.

Collins, 40, who is in his fifth season with the Warriors after a 10-year NBA playing career, reportedly met with Grizzlies officials on Sunday.

He joins two other known candidates to replace coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired last month after posting a 48-97 record in two seasons with Memphis. Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and EuroLeague coach Sarunas Jasikevicius have also been linked to the Grizzlies’ search.

