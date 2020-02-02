NBA notebook: Warriors’ Curry out through February

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss the entire month of February due to his fractured left hand but is expected to return at some point in March, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Jan 30, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Curry, who has missed the past three months, will expand his on-court work and be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the Warriors. He sustained the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days later.

The 31-year-old Curry recently increased the intensity of his workouts with an eye on returning to action in March.

Curry, a six-time All-Star, wants to return despite the club’s poor record. Golden State owns an NBA-worst 10-39 record entering Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time MVP averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season.

—Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his hand on Friday night. He sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand and “will be reassessed as appropriate,” the team said in a release.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 105-92 win in Detroit. Powell finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes.

Powell, 26, is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 on Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.

—The Boston Celtics were without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker for a showdown with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced. After the team’s morning shootaround, the Celtics tweeted the news that Walker will be sidelined because of soreness in his left knee.

“Kemba’s out,” coach Brad Stevens said at the Celtics’ practice facility, per ESPN.com. “Most likely, at minimum, the next two games, maybe, and then we’ll reevaluate it after that.”

Stevens said that Walker’s knee became bothersome during Boston’s 119-104 win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, when the star guard scored just 13 points in 31 minutes. He also missed a game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 18 with similar symptoms in the same knee.

