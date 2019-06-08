NBA notebook: Warriors' Looney returns to action in Game 4

Golden State reserve forward Kevon Looney returned from injury to play in Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif.

Jun 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) grabs a loose ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter in game four of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Looney entered the game as the Warriors’ first substitution off the bench with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Looney was injured in Game 2 with what the team termed a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture on his right side. He was expected to miss the rest of the series but apparently has made a swift recovery. “We’re going to try to give him a go,” Kerr told reporters on Friday after Looney was made available to play.

Looney entered averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 postseason games. He averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 80 regular-season games.

—General manager Jon Horst signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks did not specify the contract length, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported it is three years.

Horst, 36, has held the job for two years, and the Bucks have posted a 104-60 (.634) record in that time. In the 2018-19 season, the Bucks had their first 60-win season (60-22) since 1980-81.

—The Dallas Mavericks will play the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 in the first of two matchups in Mexico City that the NBA announced.

The San Antonio Spurs will meet the Phoenix Suns two days later in the second game. It’s the fourth consecutive season in which two NBA games will be played in Mexico City, all at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. It’s the first time four different teams will play in Mexico in the same season, however.

Both games will be televised on ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass International. This year’s games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, representing the most NBA games played in one country outside of the U.S. and Canada.

—As part of a promotional partnership between the fast-food chain and the team, McDonald’s locations in Eastern Canada give away orders of free medium french fries whenever the Raptors hit at least 12 3-pointers in a game.

According to The Financial Post, McDonald’s estimated 700,000 orders, but with the team playing so well, that number has ballooned to nearly three times the original estimate, resulting in approximately $5.4 million (just over $4 million USD) worth of fries.

Chuck Coolen, head of marketing for McDonald’s in Eastern Canada, explained that the marketing plan’s initial forecast was based on a previous promotion with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens and was finalized nearly a year ago — just 18 days before Demar DeRozan was traded for Kawhi Leonard last summer.

—Field Level Media