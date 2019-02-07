Trade deadline notebook: Gortat waived by Clips, wants to join Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers are waiving center Marcin Gortat, according to multiple reports Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 23, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; LA Clippers center Marcin Gortat (13) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Gortat, 34, who took to Twitter to say, “It was a great ride,” said he’s interested in joining the Golden State Warriors, Yahoo reported. The Warriors, however, want to wait to get a full picture of the talent available, per the report.

Gortat is averaging 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.

The Clippers also waived Milos Teodosic after the second of two-for-one trades that put the club over the roster limit.

—Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV were released by the Indiana Pacers after getting traded for the third time this week.

The pair started the week in Portland, got traded to Cleveland in the Rodney Hood deal before getting dealt to Houston on Wednesday. The Rockets then sent a second-round pick to Indiana for the rights to Marty Luenen, according to ESPN.

Now, the waiver wire for Stauskas and Baldwin. Stauskas is averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 44 games. Baldwin is averaging 1.9 points in 16 games this season.

—The Atlanta Hawks waived point guard Shelvin Mack after trading Tyler Dorsey for him earlier in the day, according to reports.

Mack, an eight-year veteran, becomes a free agent. He was averaging 7.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Mack played for the Hawks from 2012 until getting traded to Utah in February 2016.

—The Sacramento Kings traded third-year center Skal Labissiere to the Portland Trail Blazers for Caleb Swanigan, ESPN reported.

Labissiere appeared in just 13 games this season, averaging 2.8 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Swanigan was Portland’s 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Purdue.

The Kings also waived sixth-year guard Ben McLemore. He was drafted seventh overall by Sacramento in the 2013 draft.

—The Chicago Bulls said they have no plans to engage in buyout talks with Robin Lopez, refuting earlier reports.

ESPN reported that the club, unable to make a trade for Lopez before the trade deadline, would discuss a buyout with the veteran big man. But Bulls VP John Paxson said the team has no plans to do so but noted that things could change.

Lopez, 30, is averaging 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game and shooting 53 percent from the field.

—The Detroit Pistons are expected to aggressively pursue Wayne Ellington if the guard is waived by the Phoenix Suns, as expected.

Ellington was traded to Phoenix from Miami on Wednesday. Ellington is negotiating a buyout so he can sign with a playoff team.

The 76ers also are expected to make a serious run at Ellington, who’s averaging 8.4 points per game in 25 games this season.

—The Philadelphia 76ers waived Malachi Richardson, one day after trading for him, to make room for James Ennis, whom the team acquired from Houston.

The Sixers acquired Richardson from Toronto for cash considerations.

Richardson played in just 22 games this season, averaging less than five minutes and 1.4 points per game.

—Field Level Media