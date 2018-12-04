NBA notebook: Bulls fire Hoiberg, promote Boylen

The Chicago Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday and promoted Jim Boylen to lead the team.

Dec 1, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg watches action on the court against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

“Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time,” Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said in a statement. “After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future. I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team.”

Hoiberg, 46, became the head coach in Chicago on June 2, 2015 after five seasons as the coach at Iowa State. His overall record with the Bulls is 115-155 (.426), including a 5-19 start this season. Chicago has lost six straight games, including a 121-105 defeat at Houston on Saturday.

Boylen, 53, has served on the Chicago staff since June 17, 2015, most recently as associate head coach. His 33 years of coaching experience includes 20 seasons in the NBA, highlighted by NBA championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

—Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker will miss the Suns’ home game Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings and likely at least three more contests due to his second left hamstring injury of the season.

Booker aggravated the injury Sunday during Phoenix’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed three games in late October when he first injured the hamstring and he told reporters on Monday that he will be sidelined longer this time.

Booker, 22, is averaging 23.5 points in 19 games this season. He has a 20.1-point career average over three-plus campaigns.

—Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate, waived point guard Kay Felder after he was charged by police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Felder, 23, was arrested near Toronto early Monday morning after a reported physical altercation with a woman he has known for years, TMZ reported.

Felder averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 assists in 9.1 minutes in 58 career NBA games. He was with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a rookie in 2016-17 and split the 2017-18 season with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons

—Field Level Media