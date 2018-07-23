Nowitzki to return to Dallas for 21st season on 1-year, $5 million deal

Dirk Nowitzki signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks to return for an NBA-record 21st season with one team.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 23, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) looks to pass as Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) defends during the second quarter in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The team announced the signing Monday morning. The Mavericks didn’t release terms of the deal, but Marc Stein of The New York Times said the contract is worth $5 million.

Nowitzki, 40, was drafted No. 9 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998, then shipped to Dallas in a draft-night trade. He will pass Kobe Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, for longevity with one franchise.

He has played 1,471 career games with the Mavericks, averaging 21.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game. Last season, in 77 games, he scored 12.0 points and averaged 5.7 rebounds. This season, he is expected to help mentor fellow European Luka Doncic, who has been billed as the next Nowitzki.

In Dallas, Nowitzki led the team to the NBA title in 2011. He was the league most valuable player in the 2006-07 season and is a 12-time All-NBA selection.

He enters the season sixth on the all-time NBA scoring list with 31,187 points. He needs 233 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for fifth-place on the list.

