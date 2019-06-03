Report: Duke F Barrett to visit Knicks

FILE PHOTO: Mar 5, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward R.J. Barrett (5) lays the ball up during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 71-70. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke All-American forward R.J. Barrett will reportedly visit the New York Knicks next week.

Barrett will undergo a medical evaluation and do some light court work for the Knicks, who hold the No. 3 pick in this month’s draft, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

The 6-foot-7 freshman averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Blue Devils in 2018-19.

Duke teammate Zion Williamson is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans, while Murray State point guard Ja Morant is widely expected to go No. 2 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

