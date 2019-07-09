Report: Knicks reworking Bullock deal, may land PF Morris

FILE PHOTO: North Carolina Tar Heels guard Reggie Bullock (35) reachs for a loose ball aganst Kansas Jayhawks forward Thomas Robinson (0) in the men's NCAA Midwest Regional basketball game in St. Louis, Missouri, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

The New York Knicks are reworking a two-year, $21 million deal with free agent guard Reggie Bullock, which could lead to an opening for power forward Marcus Morris to pass on a deal with the San Antonio Spurs and join New York, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with San Antonio, according to multiple reports on Saturday. But with the deal still unsigned, Morris is reportedly considering an offer from the Knicks, who would create the necessary salary cap room by redoing Bullock’s deal.

Apparently, Bullock’s fitness level in terms of playing a full season became an issue, according to ESPN.

Bullock averaged 11.3 points in 63 games (60 starts) last season, split between the Detroit Pistons (44 games) and the Los Angeles Lakers (19). He has a career average of 6.8 points over 272 games (119 starts) in six NBA seasons.

San Antonio went to great lengths to fit Morris under its salary cap by trading forward Davis Bertans (due $7 million in 2019-20) to the Washington Wizards and turning the acquisition of forward DeMarre Carroll into a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Carroll previously had agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal to come to the Spurs but turning the transaction into a trade allowed San Antonio to re-work the contract into a three-year, $21 million contract.

Morris spent the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics and averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games (53 starts) in the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old Morris has career averages of 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 545 games (292 starts) over eight NBA seasons.

