Knicks owner has fan ejected for yelling 'Sell the team'

New York Knicks owner James Dolan confronted a fan who yelled at him to “Sell the team!” in the waning minutes of Saturday’s 102-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan speaks during a news conference at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

A TMZ video shows Dolan exiting toward the tunnel when he hears the fan and stops to call him closer.

“You think I should sell the team?” Dolan begins. “You wanna not come to any more games?”

“Why?” the fan responds.

“Because that’s rude,” Dolan answers.

“It’s an opinion,” the fan counters.

“No, it’s not an opinion and, you know what, enjoy watching them on TV,” Dolan responds, before signaling to hold the man for security.

Witnesses reported to TMZ that the man was held by police until security arrived to establish his identity and ask him to leave the building.

“Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return,” said a spokesperson from Madison Square Garden in a statement.

It’s unclear whether the fan is permanently banned from the arena.

The Knicks are 13-53 this season — worst in the NBA.

—Field Level Media