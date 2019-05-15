Report: Knicks G Dotson has shoulder surgery

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - January 17, 2019 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal in action with New York Knicks' Damyean Dotson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Wednesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Dotson, 25, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this fall.

The 2017 second-round pick started 40 of his 73 games in 2018-19 and averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He led the Knicks with 126 made 3-pointers and 58 steals.

It wasn’t clear when Dotson suffered the injury,

He played some of his best basketball late in the season. During a six-game stretch from March 10-20, Dotson averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point distance.

—Field Level Media