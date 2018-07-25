Knicks ink F Vonleh to one-year deal

The New York Knicks signed free agent forward Noah Vonleh to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 8, 2016; Portland, OR, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh (21) during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it is partially guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN.

Vonleh, 22, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2014 NBA Draft. He spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 54 games (16 starts).

For his career, Vonleh has averaged 4.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in four NBA seasons.

—Field Level Media