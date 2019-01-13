Thunder to retire Collison’s number

FILE PHOTO - Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (front) challenges Fenerbahce Ulker's Luka Zoric during their NBA Global Games basketball game at Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Saturday that they will retire the number of Nick Collison on March 20, the first number ever to be retired by the club.

Collison retired after the 2017-18 season, having spent all 15 of his pro seasons with the Thunder franchise, including four playing seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City for the 2008-09 season.

He retired as one of Oklahoma City’s leaders in games played (second, 602), assists (fourth, 638), blocks (fourth, 258), rebounds (fifth, 2,561), steals (sixth, 296) and points (sixth, 2,846).

“I am thrilled that Nick Collison will be the first Thunder player to have their number retired in Oklahoma City,” said Thunder Chairman Clayton Bennett. “He has cemented himself as part of the fabric of this community and our organization by setting an example of commitment, hard work and authenticity.”

Collison appeared in 910 regular season games and posted career averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.4 minutes per game for the Thunder.

The SuperSonics selected Collison No. 12 overall out of Kansas in the 2003 NBA Draft.

—Field Level Media