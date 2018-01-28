FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 5:14 AM / in 20 hours

Thunder's George to replace injured Cousins in All Star Game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George will replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins in next month’s All Star Game, the NBAannounced on Saturday. Cousins, who was voted a starter for the game and had been chosen as a part of LeBron James’ team, suffered a season-ending left Achilles injury on Friday against Houston.

Slideshow (2 Images)

George, now a five-time All Star, will join James’ team though the available starting lineup spot will be decided by the team’s coach.

He is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists and is second in the NBA with 2.1 steals per contest.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

