Report: Heat want Westbrook, won't give Thunder Herro, Adebayo

Miami remains interested in a deal for Russell Westbrook, but only if the price is right.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat informed the Oklahoma City Thunder during preliminary talks that rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo are not available.

Westbrook, 30, could be traded to another franchise, with the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks among those reported to be showing interest. Westbrook, who has spent his entire 11-year career with the franchise, gave general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder permission to entertain trades in the aftermath of Paul George being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Thunder are thought to have fared well under the circumstances, netting five draft picks, forward Danilo Gallinari and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Heat could offer the expiring contracts of Goran Dragic ($19.2 million) and Meyers Leonard ($11.3 million), which could boost Miami’s standing as a lead suitor. What Riley doesn’t have available to offer is attractive draft pick compensation, which could beckon the inclusion of a third team in any deal with the Thunder.

Herro, a first-round draft pick from Kentucky, cannot be traded until 30 days after he officially signs his contract with the Heat.

