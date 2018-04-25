Oklahoma City's Westbrook fined but avoids suspension after Game 4 confrontation

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook has been fined $10,000 over a confrontation with Utah’s Rudy Gobert in Game Four of their playoff series but the Thunder point guard will not be suspended, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Apr 23, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) argues with referee Bill Kennedy (55) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook squared up to Gobert as he was waiting to check into the game on Monday. The NBA investigated whether Westbrook left the bench to pursue the altercation, which could have led to a suspension, but it decided only to hand out the fine as well as a post-game technical foul.

Utah leads the best-of-seven series 3-1. The Thunder host Game Five on Wednesday.