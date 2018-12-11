Magic suspended rookie C Bamba for tardiness

FILE PHOTO: Nov 4, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) shoots the ball as San Antonio Spurs small forward Dante Cunningham (33) defends during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports - 11597665

The Orlando Magic suspended rookie center Mohamed Bamba for Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks because he was late for the pregame walk-through at the team’s hotel.

“It was a violation of team rules,” coach Steve Clifford said after Orlando’s 101-76 loss. “It’s just a one-game thing. Mo will play again on Thursday, but that’s what it was.”

Bamba has appeared in 26 games off the bench this season, averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.0 minutes per night.

“It’s just bad on my part and I just need to be better ... just gotta be on time,” Bamba told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s very difficult because you want to be out there and impact the game in any way possible and hope for a different outcome.”

Bamba, the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and the Magic return to action Thursday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

