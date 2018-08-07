Magic to face Bulls, Jazz in Mexico City in December

The Orlando Magic will face the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz in a pair of games in Mexico City this December, the NBA announced Tuesday.

It’s the third consecutive season in which two NBA games will be played in Mexico City, all at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

The Magic will play the Bulls on Dec. 13, a Thursday, before playing the Jazz on Dec. 15. Both games will be televised on ESPN and NBA League Pass International.

“Returning to Mexico City for two regular-season games this season reinforces our commitment to growing basketball in Mexico and Latin America,” commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “NBA teams have been playing in Mexico for more than 25 years, and the Bulls, Jazz and Magic organizations are excited to continue the tradition of bringing the live game experience to our passionate Mexican fans.”

None of the three teams have played a regular-season game in Mexico before. The Jazz have played three preseason games there (two in 1996, one in 2003), and the Magic did so in 2012. The Bulls have played in London and Brazil, but not Mexico.

This year’s games will be the 27th and 28th in Mexico since 1992, more NBA games than any country outside of the U.S. and Canada. The NBA has played one game in London in each of the last six seasons, after playing two in 2011.

In a partnership with Zignia Live, the NBA plans to continue scheduling games in Mexico City in future years.

—Field Level Media