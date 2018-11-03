Clippers roll on road past slumping Magic

Nov 2, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris (34) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (25) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers stopped a two-game losing streak with a 120-95 blowout win at Orlando on Friday night.

The Clippers outscored Orlando 35-22 in the second quarter to grab a 57-44 halftime lead, and Orlando never threatened in the second half.

Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 28 points, and Tobias Harris scored 21. Boban Marjanovic posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in his first start with the Clippers.

Marjanovic got the nod ahead of Marcin Gortat, who was healthy but did not play Friday night. Gortat had started 186 straight games, but was averaging just 3.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game through eight starts this season.

The Clippers head back to Los Angeles with a win after losing consecutive games at Oklahoma City and Philadelphia. On Monday, they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will be on the second game of a back-to-back.

The Magic have lost four straight after beating the Celtics 93-90 in Boston, and their offensive woes continued against the Clippers. The Magic came into came into the game ranked last in both points scored and field goal percentage. They shot 44.4 percent from the floor, above their season average of 41 percent, but Orlando failed to eclipse the 100-point mark for the third consecutive game.

Led by Nikola Vucevic (22 points), Evan Fournier (19 points) and D.J. Augustin (13 points), the Magic went 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half and attempted only 17 treys in the game. That came after the Magic had shot a team-record 43 3-pointers in each of the last two games.

The Magic travel to San Antonio on Sunday before coming back to Orlando for a three-game homestand. They may be playing without forward Jonathan Isaac, who sprained his ankle in the second quarter and did not return.