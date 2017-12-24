Magic big man Vucevic suffers broken hand against Wizards

(Reuters) - Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic suffered a broken bone in his left hand on Saturday against the Washington Wizards and will require surgery, the Magic announced.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Washington forward Otto Porter swiped at the ball and instead struck Vucevic’s hand.

The Magic reported that similar injuries require players to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Vucevic is one of the team’s leading scorers -- 17.8 points per game entering Saturday -- and its top rebounder with 9.6 per game and his absence comes at a tough time for the Magic (11-23) who have now lost eight straight.

Orlando was also without injured players Evan Fournier (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf strain), Terrence Ross (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (ankle) during their 130-103 defeat to the Wizards.