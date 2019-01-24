NBA: Pacers' Oladipo leaves court on stretcher with 'serious' knee injury

Jan 23, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) is guarded by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Indiana Pacers All Star guard Victor Oladipo was taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a right knee injury against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Oladipo was playing defense in the second quarter when he slipped and had his leg bend awkwardly as he fell to the court.

Players from both teams stood around Oladipo as trainers put a towel over his leg and tended to the injury.

The Pacers issued a statement calling the injury “serious” and saying that Oladipo will have an MRI on Thursday to examine the extent of the damage.

Several NBA players, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, and Oklahoma City forward Paul George, tweeted concern and wished for Oladipo’s recovery.

Oladipo, who won the league’s Most Improved Player last season, is leading the Pacers in scoring with 19.2 per game.

Indiana (32-15) is currently third in the Eastern Conference.