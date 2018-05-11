NBA admits missed calls hurt Sixers in Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers were always fighting long odds in trying to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.

May 5, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stares down Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) after scoring during the first quarter in game three of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA admitted Thursday night that officials in Game 5 didn’t do the Sixers any favors by missing two calls against the Celtics late in the 114-112 series-clinching loss the previous night.

In the league’s Last Two Minutes Report, the NBA acknowledged referees missed an Aron Baynes foul on a potential game-tying layup by Joel Embiid with 14 seconds left. Baynes made “contact to Embiid’s arm that affects his shot attempt near the rim” the report said.

The report also admits that Celtics guard Marcus Smart traveled after recovering a desperation shot by Ben Simmons with 1.5 seconds left, though no infraction was called.

No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

The Celtics, with the victory, advanced to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

—Field Level Media