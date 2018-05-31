Philadelphia 76ers, Brown finalize three-year extension

The Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Brett Brown agreed to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Thursday.

Apr 19, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown reacts in the game against the Miami Heat during the first half in game three of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brown had one season remaining on his current contract, making his new deal a three-year pact.

Brown joined the 76ers in 2013, leading the team to its first postseason berth in six seasons this year. In the playoffs, the No. 3 seed Sixers cruised past the Miami Heat in the first round before being eliminated by the second-seeded Boston Celtics in five games in the second round.

Philadelphia went 52-30 in the regular season, the most wins for the franchise in a season since 2000-01.

Brown, 57, has led Philadelphia to a 127-283 record during his tenure. The team won 47 games in his first three seasons, including just 10 in 2015-16, but has built a strong nucleus around young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The 42-win improvement between the Sixers’ 2015-16 season and this year tied Boston (2006-08) for the largest turnaround within a three-year span in NBA history.

“Brett has done a terrific job over the past several years building and cultivating a program, but the substantially positive growth in the win column these past two seasons has proven he is the right man to continue leading this team in our quest for an NBA championship,” Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said in a team release. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for Brett, his family and the organization to be moving forward for several years to come.”

—Field Level Media