Three members of 76ers' organization test positive for virus

FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of game between Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

The 76ers didn’t disclose which individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the individuals are in self-isolation.

The club said all other test results came back negative.

The 76ers said they reported the information to local and state health officials.

“The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time,” the club said in a statement. “We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the public health and medical communities for their tireless efforts during these challenging times, as well as to our fans and partners for their support.”

Four NBA players are known to have tested positive for coronavirus: Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant as well as the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood.

Philadelphia’s last game before the season was suspended was on March 11 against Wood’s Pistons.

The Nets said three other players tested positive but Durant is the only one to have publicly confirmed the result.

—Field Level Media