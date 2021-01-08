76ers G Seth Curry tests positive for COVID-19

Jan 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) passes the ball against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, prompting the team to spend the night in New York after losing to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported.

Curry didn’t play in the 122-109 loss due to an ankle injury. He was reportedly tested for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and the 76ers were informed of the positive result shortly before tip-off.

Curry spent the first quarter on the bench in street clothes and was seen talking to center Joel Embiid late in the period after the latter came out for a rest with 3:05 left in the stanza.

The 30-year-old Curry left the bench area at the end of the quarter after being told of the result and was isolated from his teammates.

The 76ers are slated to conduct contract tracing on Friday morning and the players will undergo another round of testing, per NBA health and safety protocols. Philadelphia’s next contest is Saturday at home against the Denver Nuggets.

Embiid told ESPN after the game that he will self-quarantine away from his family until he is sure he didn’t contract the virus.

Curry is averaging 17.0 points in eight games this season. He is shooting 60.3 percent from the field, including a torrid 59.5 percent (25 of 42) from 3-point range.

Curry is the son-of-law of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers and the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

--Field Level Media