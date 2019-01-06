Simmons’ triple-double helps 76ers hold off Mavs

Furkan Korkmaz buried a key 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining Saturday night to stall a Dallas Mavericks rally, helping the host Philadelphia 76ers hold on for a 106-100 victory.

Jan 5, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) shoots a three point shot over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double with 20 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and a game-high 11 assists while Joel Embiid provided a double-double with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, leading the 76ers to a third consecutive win despite the absence of Jimmy Butler, who missed the game with an illness.

Wesley Matthews connected on four 3-pointers to account for a majority of his team-high 18 points for the Mavericks.

Philadelphia led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and then by as many as 18 in the third before the Mavericks spent most of the final quarter chipping away.

The 76ers led 98-86 with just 2:30 to play before Matthews made a 3-pointer and Dennis Smith Jr. a two-point basket, getting Dallas within seven.

But Korkmaz, making just his fourth career start, countered with his key hoop, extending the Philadelphia lead to 101-91.

Unfazed, the Mavericks got 3-pointers from Matthews and Luka Doncic to close within four before Simmons made a free throw and Embiid and Korkmaz connected on a pair apiece to keep the visitors at arm’s length.

JJ Redick had 20 points and Jonah Bolden 11 to go with nine rebounds for Philadelphia, which opened a two-game homestand that ends Tuesday against Washington.

Korkmaz finished with seven points.

Jalen Brunson nearly countered Simmons’ triple-double with one of his own for the Mavericks, finishing with 13 points and team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (eight).

Ryan Broekhoff had 15 points, Doncic 14 and Dwight Powell 13 for Dallas, which lost its second straight to complete a 1-3 trip.

The Mavericks outscored the 76ers 27-18 on 3-pointers, but were outshot 46.4 percent to 43.2 overall.

Doncic shot just 4-for-16 in the loss.

—Field Level Media