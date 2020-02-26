Sports News
NBA fines Embiid $25K for obscene gesture, language

FILE PHOTO: Feb 20, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 on Wednesday for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profanity during a live television interview.

With 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter of 129-112 win against Atlanta on Monday, Embiid gave the middle finger to Kevin Huerter after the Hawks guard stole the ball.

Embiid, who finished the game with a career-high 49 points, also used profane language during his on-court interview after the game at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

The amount of the fine “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum,” read a press release from the office of Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

Embiid, 25, made his third straight All-Star team this season and is averaging 23.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 42 games.

—Field Level Media

