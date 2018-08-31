76ers to interview GM candidates

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly will begin interviewing candidates for their vacant general manager’s job next week.

Multiple reports indicate that Philadelphia has received permission to talk to three NBA front-office executives: Larry Harris of Golden State, Gersson Rosas of Houston and Justin Zanik of Utah.

Coach Brett Brown has served as the interim general manager since Bryan Colangelo was dismissed in June on the heels of a controversy surrounding Twitter burner accounts used to critique players and share privileged information.

Harris is the assistant general manager in Golden State, where he has worked for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he served as general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2003 to 2008.

Rosas has spent 18 years with Houston, interrupted for a year in 2013 when he worked as the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks.

Zanik joined the Jazz as assistant general manager in 2012, then went the Bucks for a year. He rejoined the Jazz in 2017 in his original position.

Earlier this week, Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said the team wasn’t going to settle on a choice.

“There are a very small number of elite sitting GMs and they’re generally under contract with teams for a long time,” Harris told ESPN on Monday. “Those situations tend not to change much. For us, we need someone to add real value, which includes looking at young, up-and-coming basketball executives and non-traditional candidates.

“We’re going to have a pretty selective list. This is not going to be huge tournament. We’re going to talk to some people who aren’t sitting GMs who could add value to our situation.”

