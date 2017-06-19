Celtics, 76ers finalize deal to swap top picks

FILE PHOTO - May 25, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; The Boston Celtics dance team waves flags before the start of game five of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers made their agreed-upon trade official Monday, a deal that will see the teams swap the Nos. 1 and 3 picks in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

The 76ers acquired the top overall pick from Boston in exchange for their No. 3 selection and a future first-round pick, according to statements released by both teams.

The Celtics and 76ers had agreed on the parameters of a deal on Saturday night after Philadelphia held a workout with point guard Markelle Fultz, who will become the fourth No. 1 overall pick in franchise history by the 76ers on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this trade, which puts us in the enviable position of selecting first overall in consecutive draft years," Philadelphia president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said.

"History suggests that No. 1 has the greatest odds of producing franchise-level talent and we are confident that this year's draft class has that very potential. Thursday night will see us take another significant step toward building a successful and sustainable basketball program."

Boston, with leading scorer Isaiah Thomas already manning the point guard position, was equally thrilled to drop down two spots and receive what they expect to be a high first-round pick in either 2018 or 2019.

"We're thrilled to be able to select what we expect be an impact player with the third pick in this year's very talented draft class, while also adding a highly valuable future asset as we continue to build towards Banner 18," Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said.

Boston will receive the 2018 first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers -- if that selection falls between the No. 2 to No. 5 range. Otherwise, the Celtics will have a choice of first-rounders in 2019 -- either from Sacramento or Philadelphia, whichever pick is higher.

Philadelphia will pair Fultz, a high-scoring point guard out of the University of Washington, with Ben Simmons, last year's No. 1 overall pick who missed the entire season with a foot injury.

In his only season with Washington, the 6-foot-5, 186-pound Fultz averaged 23.2 points and 5.9 assists. He shot 47.6 percent, averaged along with 5.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 25 games during his freshman season with the Huskies, who posted a 9-22 record.

Boston, meanwhile, could potentially own the draft rights to seven first-round selections over the next three seasons.

The Celtics have been linked with either Josh Jackson of Kansas or Jayson Tatum of Duke at No. 3, although multiple media outlets reported the team may be willing to deal the pick.

Lonzo Ball of UCLA is expected to go No. 2 to the Lakers, although the sides have yet to reach agreement on a deal. Ball hosted a second workout for the Lakers on Friday.