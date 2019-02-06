Report: Clippers agree to trade Harris to 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers want to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season. The Los Angeles Clippers have their eyes on making big strides after this season.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 23, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris (34) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Early Wednesday morning, the two teams reportedly struck a deal that could help both of them reach their goals.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the teams agreed to a six-player trade that sends Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to Philadelphia in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and four draft picks.

Per to the report, the 76ers want to sign Harris beyond this season (he can become a free agent after in the summer) and use him to form a “Big 4” of Harris, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Harris, 26, leads the Clippers in scoring at 20.9 points per game and rebounding at 7.9 boards per game.

The big return for the Clippers comes with those picks. According to Wojnarowski, while two of the picks are for the second round, another third is the 76ers’ 2020 first-round pick and the fourth is the biggie — Miami’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick.

With Harris set become a free agent at season’s end, the Clippers faced the prospect of getting nothing in return for him. He had a big game Tuesday, scoring 34 points and hitting the decisive basket in the final seconds of the Clippers’ 117-115 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Marjanovic, a fan favorite in Los Angeles, averages 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Scott is averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds after scoring nine points Tuesday.

The Clippers are looking to clear cap space in an effort to make runs and bigger-named players in offseasons to come, but on Tuesday they took on a trio of players who combined to average better than 22 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Shamet is producing 8.3 points and 1.4 rebounds; Chandler 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds; and Muscala 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

—Field Level Media