Sixers complete trade for Clippers F Harris

Philadelphia is in a “position to contend now” after acquiring forward Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers in a multi-player deal, 76ers general manager Elton Brand said Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 23, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris (34) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Sixers acquired Harris, 7-foot-3 center Boban Marjanovic and journeyman forward Mike Scott from the Clippers in exchange for veteran swingman Wilson Chandler, big man Mike Muscala, rookie guard Landry Shamet and multiple draft picks.

“We are in the unique position to contend now and we think this trade positions us well for the postseason,” Brand said in a statement Wednesday. “Tobias is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA and possesses an innate ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, while Boban and Mike provide valuable skillsets, size and depth to our team.”

Harris, 26, joins a strong Philadelphia lineup featuring All-Stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

Harris started each of the Clippers’ first 55 games. In his eighth NBA season, he is averaging a career-high 20.9 points as well as 7.9 rebounds per game and shooting a career-best 43.4 percent from 3-point distance.

This is the fifth time Harris has been traded since the Charlotte Bobcats drafted him in the first round (19th overall) in 2011.

In his final game with the Clippers on Tuesday night, Harris scored 34 points and sank the game-winning floater with 4.3 seconds left in a 117-115 comeback win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank thanked Harris for his service with the team.

“I can’t say enough good things about Tobias Harris and the many ways he has impacted our organization. Since Tobias came to L.A. a year ago, he has been a model of professionalism, on the court and off,” Frank said in a statement released Wednesday. “He developed into an All-Star caliber player here, setting a standard with his work ethic and diligence. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions.”

Los Angeles also will receive Philadelphia’s own protected 2020 first-round pick, Miami’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick and Detroit’s 2021 and 2023 second-round picks. The Philadelphia first-round pick is protected for Nos. 1-14 from 2020-22 and if it does not convey during that time, it becomes 2023 and 2024 Philadelphia second-round picks.

This might not be Philadelphia’s last move before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, with most of the rumors focused on former No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz.

The new-look Sixers return to the court Friday night at home against the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers play on the road Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.

—Field Level Media