Report: Timberwolves to trade Butler to Sixers

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ending the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler after agreeing to trade the disgruntled superstar to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to an ESPN report on Saturday.

Details of the trade, reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, were not disclosed. Wojnarowski reported that the league trade call and physicals are scheduled for Monday, and the earliest Butler will make his team debut likely will be Wednesday night when the 76ers visit the Orlando Magic.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Minnesota will receive forwards Dario Saric and Robert Covington, guard Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick.

The 76ers will also reportedly receive center Justin Patton from the Timberwolves.

Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals through 10 games this season.

Butler, 29, requested a trade during the preseason and told Minnesota he plans to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Minnesota president and coach Tom Thibodeau, who also coached Butler with the Chicago Bulls, initially pushed back against the player’s trade demands. But ESPN reported that Thibodeau changed his mind late Friday after his team’s fifth loss in a row.

—Field Level Media