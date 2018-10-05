Despite 'polite' boos in China, Redick shoots perfect 10-for-10

Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick couldn’t miss on Friday during a preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks in Shanghai, China.

Redick made all 10 of his shots in the 120-114 victory, despite being booed by some Chinese fans every time he touched the ball.

Afterward, Redick noted that the booing was polite and was mixed with applause as his perfect night continued.

“It was the most polite booing that I’ve ever received in my life,” said Redick, per ESPN.

“I mean, they booed and they cheered. It was like, ‘We’re mad at you, but we appreciate the way you shoot a basketball.’ “

The fan reaction stems from a video in which he appeared to use a racial slur earlier this year while wishing Chinese fans a happy new year.

The video featured multiple NBA players acknowledging the Feb. 16 celebration. When it got to Redick, 34, he appeared to slip up by using a word widely regarded as offensive to people of Chinese heritage.

“Clearly I was tongue-tied as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love and respect our friends in China.”

He apologized again after Friday’s game, saying “The whole thing, it was a very unfortunate situation ... I’m just deeply, deeply remorseful for offending so many people.”

Redick is entering his 13th pro season and is averaging a career-high 17.1 points in his first season with the 76ers.

—Field Level Media