Report: Sixers' Simmons ready for NBA return

FILE PHOTO: Apr 6, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) makes a pass against Chicago Bulls forward JaKarr Sampson (41) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons feels healthy and ready to return to basketball when the league gives the all clear from the coronavirus pandemic.

Simmons was dealing with a nerve impingement in his back when the NBA went on hiatus March 12.

“If the season resumes,” a team source told ESPN, “we’re expecting to have him.”

Simmons, 23, missed eight straight games and nine of the last 10 before the hiatus hit with Philadelphia scheduled to play 11 games in a three-week stretch.

Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals in 54 games this season.

