76ers' Simmons on LeBron: 'Would've been great to learn from him'

Philadelphia 76ers executives thought they had a good chance to sign LeBron James this summer and were disappointed when he spurned them in free agency for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - O2 Arena, London, Britain - January 11, 2018 Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum in action with Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons REUTERS/Matthew Childs

So, too, was rising 76ers star Ben Simmons.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons, the NBA’s 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, said he was “a little bit” disappointed that James chose the Lakers.

“At the same time, he did the right thing for him and his family,” the 22-year-old Simmons told the Daily Telegraph. “But it would’ve been great to learn from him, him being on the team and obviously competing for a championship. But we have pieces to get there.”

The 76ers finished last season at 50-32 and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They lost to Boston in the conference semifinals.

Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 81 regular-season games. He also averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 10 playoff games.