Sixers first-rounder Smith suffers foot injury

Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Zhaire Smith suffered a left foot injury at a development camp in Las Vegas on Monday, the team announced Tuesday.

Jul 15, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Zhaire Smith (8) dribbles during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Smith returned to Philadelphia for further examination. A diagnosis or potential timetable regarding the injury was not announced.

Smith was the 16th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft. The 19-year-old guard averaged 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in his lone season at Texas Tech.

The development camp is run by former Pitt basketball coach Tim Grgurich, who has served as a consultant for several NBA teams.

—Field Level Media