Hawks sign C Len to two-year deal

Veteran center Alex Len has agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

Dec 5, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) hangs on the net after dunking the basketball against the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Len, 25, spent the previous five seasons with the Phoenix Suns, who made him the fifth overall draft pick out of Maryland in 2013. The 7-foot-1, 260-pound big man never fully lived up to expectations as he averaged 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 335 games (140 starts) with the Suns.

In Atlanta, Len will play alongside frontcourt teammates such as John Collins, Dewayne Dedmon and Omari Spellman. The Hawks finished 24-58 last season, which marked the worst record in the Eastern Conference and tied for third-worst in the league behind only Phoenix and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns drafted center DeAndre Ayton this spring with the No. 1 pick, which made it unlikely that they would try to bring back Len.

—Field Level Media