Suns' GM says guard Bledsoe likely done with team
October 24, 2017 / 1:51 AM / in a day

Suns' GM says guard Bledsoe likely done with team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe has likely played his final game for the team, general manager Ryan McDonough told reporters on Monday.

Oct 11, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) stands on the court in the first half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Bledsoe was sent home prior to the team’s game against Sacramento on Monday after the disgruntled guard tweeted on Sunday: “I don’t wanna be here.”

McDonough said that Bledsoe had told him the tweet was in reference to being at a hair salon.

“I didn’t believe that to be true,” McDonough said. “He won’t be with us going forward.”

Bledsoe, 27, met with the team prior to being sent home.

Phoenix have had a 0-3 start to the season, which includes two defeats by 40-plus points, and fired coach Earl Watson on Sunday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

