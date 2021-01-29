Suns' Devin Booker (hamstring) to sit out vs. Warriors

FILE PHOTO: Jan 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured guard Devin Booker in attendance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will miss Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to a hamstring injury.

It will be third straight game Booker has sat out with the injury.

Booker leads the Suns in scoring (22.9 points per game) and also averages 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

In his last outing, Booker scored 31 points in a 130-126 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Phoenix had lost five of its last six games.