Report: Suns agree to deal with F Diallo

Free-agent forward Cheick Diallo agreed to a two-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Diallo became an unrestricted free agent when the New Orleans Pelicans declined to tender him a qualifying offer.

Diallo played in 133 games over the past three seasons for the Pelicans with averages of 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. He averaged 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 64 games (one start) last season.

Phoenix also officially announced the signing of forward/center Frank Kaminsky to a multiyear deal. The 7-foot Kaminsky spent his first four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and has averages of 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 282 games (23 starts).

“Frank is an exceptional shooter who will help us space the floor and give our guards more room to operate,” general manager James Jones said in a news release. “His size and strong decision-making skills are also a great fit for the team we are building, so we are excited to welcome Frank to Phoenix.”

—Field Level Media