Suns name Jones as GM, Bower as VP of operations

The Phoenix Suns officially named James Jones as general manager Thursday, giving him control over all basketball operations for the team.

The Suns also added Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations and retained Trevor Bukstein as assistant general manager. Both will report to Jones, the team said in a statement.

Jones, 38, who played 14 seasons in the league and won three NBA championships, had served as Phoenix’s VP of basketball operations the last two seasons. He shared GM duties this past season with Bukstein.

“James has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage the day-to-day efforts of our front office while developing strong relationships with our players, coaches and those across our organization and league,” said Suns managing partner Robert Sarver in a statement.

“Furthermore, he is instilling the same championship culture and standard that he experienced on multiple occasions as a player. I have the utmost confidence in James as the leader of our basketball operations moving forward, and we are aligned in the ultimate goal of one day bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix.”

The Suns had been without a full-time general manager since Ryan McDonough was fired a week before the start of the 2018-19 season.

Phoenix finished the season with a 19-63 record.

Bower, 57, was general manager of the Detroit Pistons from 2014-18. He previously served two terms as GM of the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets from 2001-03 and 2005-10.

“I’m thrilled to add an individual with Jeff’s experience and basketball acumen to our front office,” Jones said. “Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge in every facet of basketball operations, is of high character and well respected in league circles, and has a proven track record of influencing organizational success. His expertise in creating and executing a plan will be invaluable as we build our team moving forward.”

Bukstein has been an assistant GM with the Suns since 2013.

